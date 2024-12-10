Bukom Banku’s Son, Mustapha Kamoko, Suffers Defeat in WBC Youth World Championship

Mustapha Kamoko, the third son of former Ghanaian boxing champion Bukom Banku, faced a tough defeat in his WBC Youth World Championship fight against undefeated Jordanian boxer Mohammad Issa on Saturday, December 7, 2024, in Dubai.

Popularly known in the ring as “Bukom Machine,” the 20-year-old middleweight entered the fight with high hopes of securing his first major title. Wearing white shorts adorned with the message “I love my father,” Kamoko was eager to make a mark in his first bout outside Ghana. However, his aspirations were cut short as he was forced to abandon the fight in the third round after Issa unleashed a powerful combination of punches.

Before the bout, Bukom Machine had an impressive record of eight wins, seven of them by knockout, and no losses. This defeat marked his first in his young career, leaving him with a challenging start in the international boxing arena.

Mustapha Kamoko is the third boxer to come out of the stables of his father, Bukom Banku, who has been a prominent figure in Ghanaian boxing. Bukom Banku’s first son, Amando Kamoko, initially pursued boxing but has since put his career on hold. His second son, Abubakar Kamoko, also known as Ambitious Tilapia, earned a silver medal for Ghana in boxing at the 2023 African Games held in Ghana.

Bukom Banku, a father of 13 children, continues to be a major influence in the Ghanaian boxing community.