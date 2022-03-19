Bukom Boxing Arena Condemnes Ghana Boxing Authority Claims

Trust Sports Emporium Limited (TSEL), a private company in charge of the Bukom Boxing Arena, has condemned claims by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), that management of the arena have refused to rent the space out for a Boxing Professional League, but went ahead to rent it out for a musical concert.

A press statement signed by the management of the company further described the claims by GBA, as untruth and a way to tarnish their image.

According to the management of TSEL, GBA initially got in touch with TSEL to use the Ga Mashie Hall for the Ghana Profession Boxing League which was slated on March 19, 2022.

The statement further said that TSEL later received a request from GBA to move the venue for the Boxing League to the Bukom Boxing Arena instead of the Ga Mashie Hall, which they had agreed on previously.

It said the request couldn’t be accomplished, because one of their clients had already signed a contract with the company to book the Bukom Boxing Arena since 14th February 2022.

“It is a cruel misconception to think that the Bukom Boxing Arena is exclusively for boxing. That facility is also used for Basketball, Volleyball, handball, as well as rallies, church activities, concerts and parties.”

The company deemed it regrettable that the GBA went further to announce to the general public the date for the Professional Boxing League Fight Night III before writing to them and knowing particularly that the place would not be available.

“The Executive of the TSEL have noted with disappointment publications on social media and news websites about the GBA having moved the Ghana Professional Boxing League Fight Night 3 from the 19th March to the 26th March.”

“This is regrettable because the GBA did not consult with the TSEL about the availability of a specific facility for use on the 26th March.”

“The Bukom Boxing Arena has been booked by a client for the 26th March 2022. Binding contracts are in place so it is most unfortunate that the TSEL was not consulted about the 26th March date before that information was made public.”

“We hasten to add that yesterday, 17th March 2022, we received a letter from the GBA dated 16th March 2022 captioned as “Re: Re-arrangement of venue”. In the said letter the GBA has proposed dates including the 26th March 2022 for the use of the Bukom Boxing Arena and requested of the TSEL as follows “the Ghana Boxing Authority would like you to confirm if the Bukom Boxing Arena will be available on these dates for the continuation of the boxing league”.

TSEL finally wished the Ghana Boxing Authority well in their preparation towards the League and urged them to use the Ga Mashie Hall which they originally booked.