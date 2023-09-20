Bukom to host 2023 PFC Kidz Showdown

The Bukom 2023 PFC Kidz Showdown is on 21st September from 12pm to 10pm at the Bukom Square.

This is an opportunity to search for one young guy to represent Ghana at an international event in the USA or Canada.

The Championship is organised by the Pillow Fight Championship in Ghana.

It is a sport full of fun and excitement.

Mr., Olla Williams, President of the Ghana office said Pillow Fighting is a new sport to entertain people.