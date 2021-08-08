Bulgaria take team all-around gold in rhythmic gymnastics

There was Olympic gold for Bulgaria on the final day of the Tokyo Games as the quintet of Simona Dyankova, Stefani Kiryakova, Madlen Radukanova, Laura Traets and Erika Zafirova dominated the all-around group event in rhythmic gymnastics.

Bulgaria posted the best scores in both rotations to top the standings on 92.100 points with the five representing the Russian Olympic Committee taking silver on 90.700.

Italy took bronze after Belarus collapsed from third on rotation to sixth overall while China’s surge from seventh to fourth could not quite salvage a podium spot.

Israel’s Linoy Ashram previously took a surprise gold in the individual event as the competition dominators were left without a rhythmic victory at the Games for the first time since 1996.