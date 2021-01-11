The residents of Bulinjin in the Buli Electoral Area have decried the lack of electricity at the community, which they say is adversely impacting their lives negatively, including their children’s education.

According to them, teachers posted to the basic school at the community either refused to report or did not stay at the community, and thus, were not regular and punctual to school.

Mr Hayiri Filkaatey, Chief of Bulinjin, who raised the concerns in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) added that lack of electricity also deprived children the opportunity to study at night.

Last year, the Bulinjin community with 436 voter population boycotted the presidential and parliamentary elections, saying, they were “deliberately ignored, discriminated against and deceived” for far too long.

The residents claimed some electricity poles were erected at the community after the 2012 election but were later removed.

“Electricity has a lot of benefits. If we have lights here we can charge our phones and make calls for assistance during an emergency. We are also Ghanaians but we don’t know why they are discriminating against us this way,” Mr Filkaatey said.

Mr Edward Bodaba, Youth Secretary of Bulinjin, observed that the lack of electricity had deprived the school children the opportunity to learn Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

He said having electricity would help the youth to engage in economic activities to better their lives.

He noted that the community wrote a letter to the District Chief Executive (DCE) in 2017 to provide them with electricity but they had no response to their letter.

The residents, therefore, appealed to the Member of Parliament for Wa West Constituency and the District Assembly to assist them with electricity.

Meanwhile, Mr Moses Kyeteong, Assembly Member for the area, indicated that lack of electricity was a deep source of worry.

He said efforts were being made to get electricity for the community and expressed the hope that Bulinjin would soon be connected to the national grid.