Bulldog Expresses Unwavering Support for President Mahama After 2024 Victory

Former manager of Shatta Wale and NDC supporter Bulldog has openly expressed his excitement following John Dramani Mahama’s decisive victory in the 2024 elections.

Appearing on UTV’s United Showbiz, Bulldog was visibly jubilant as he declared his unwavering support for Mahama’s return to power.

“I’m willing to do anything Mahama asks of me,” Bulldog enthusiastically proclaimed, showcasing his deep admiration for the newly inaugurated president. “I’m even ready to change my signature cornrow hairstyle, something I’d never usually do, just to show how much I believe in his leadership.”

Bulldog’s statement underscored the extent of his support, with the artist manager also highlighting Mahama’s unparalleled experience in Ghanaian politics. “Mahama is the most experienced president in Ghana’s history,” he said, emphasizing that this wealth of experience would be vital for Ghana’s future.

“This experience is going to be vital in shaping his administration. It’s exactly what Ghana needs as we move forward,” Bulldog added, reinforcing his belief that Mahama’s leadership will have a significant positive impact.

For Bulldog, Mahama’s return to office carries immense historical importance. “History calls on him during this second term,” he explained. “Mahama has the opportunity to solidify his legacy as one of the finest presidents in both Ghana and Africa. He’s the right person to take us to the next level.” Bulldog’s passionate support reflects his firm belief that Mahama is the leader Ghana needs during these transformative times.