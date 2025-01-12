Bulldog Praises President John Mahama, Calls Him Ghana’s Most Experienced Leader

Artiste Manager, pundit, and National Democratic Congress (NDC) sympathizer Bulldog has lavished praise on Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, describing him as the most experienced president in the country’s history.

Bulldog believes that Mahama’s wealth of experience sets him apart from previous leaders, arguing that the president’s extensive background equips him uniquely for governance. He pointed to Mahama’s recent decisions, including the reduction of ministries and other significant policy changes, as evidence of his well-crafted leadership.

“This is a well-crafted presidency. I can say that he is the most experienced president Ghana has had in its history. I say this all the time; there has never been an experienced president before, this is the first time. All the presidents that came before him came to try, but this one comes to the seat with experience,” Bulldog remarked.

He further commended Mahama’s recent appointments, emphasizing their efficiency and substance over wasteful practices, and lauded the president for his decisive approach to governance. “There is efficiency in the list we’ve brought. We have taken out the waste and replaced it with substance,” Bulldog added.