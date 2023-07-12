Bulldog wins 2023 Edina Bakatue Festival Pillow Fight Championship

Bulldog, a student of Abakrampa SHTS, won the exciting Elmina Bakatue Festival Pillow Fight Championship, held at the Elmina Castle Beach in the Central Region.

The competition which attracted a large crowd was organized by Pillow Fight Ghana in collaboration with the Elmina Traditional Council and Dreamland Sports Plus, as part of the 2023 Bakatue Festival.

The competition saw six skilled men displaying antics and styles in Pillow Fighting, the new sport gaining popularity in communities and schools.

Fight One: Isaac Opare vs. Raphael – In the opening bout, Isaac Opare squared off against Raphael. After a fierce exchange of pillow strikes, Raphael emerged as the victor, showcasing his strength and skill.

The contestants were James Mensah, Isaac Essel, Adams, Bulldog, Edward Mensah, Alfred Prah, Raphael, James Mensah aka “Gogo”

James Mensah lost to Edward Mensah in the third place match.

The final was between Bulldog and Raphael Ansah.

Bulldog displayed agility, precision, and strength in his pillow-fighting to become the undisputed champion of the Bakatue Festival Pillow Fight Championship, cementing his place in history, as he was handed the beautiful title belt.

The participants were awarded products from Oct Group Company Ltd and Bel Acqua.

Elmina, also known as Edina by the local Fante, is a town and the capital of the Komenda/Edina/Eguafo/Abirem District on the south coast of Ghana in the Central Region, situated on a bay on the Atlantic Ocean, 12 kilometres (7+1⁄2 miles) west of Cape Coast. Elmina was the first European settlement in West Africa and it has a population of about 40,000 people.