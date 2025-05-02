Bullgod Addresses Pending Legal Fee Settlement in Defamation Case Against Shatta Wale

Artiste manager Bullgod has confirmed that his legal team is overseeing efforts to secure a GH₵10,000 payment from musician Shatta Wale, following a 2022 defamation lawsuit settled out of court.

The dispute stemmed from Shatta Wale’s public allegations linking Bullgod to the unsolved murder of Fennec Okyere, former manager of rapper Kwaw Kese.

In November 2022, Bullgod filed the suit at the Accra High Court, asserting that Shatta Wale’s claims were defamatory and harmful, particularly while police investigations into Okyere’s death remained active. The case was resolved through mediation, with Shatta Wale agreeing to issue a formal apology and cover Bullgod’s legal fees. On April 30, 2025, Shatta Wale publicly apologized, fulfilling part of the settlement.

However, the GH₵10,000 payment for legal costs remains unresolved. Bullgod, speaking on JoyNews on May 2, clarified that while the original lawsuit sought GH₵1 million in damages, the out-of-court agreement focused on securing an apology and reimbursement for legal expenses. “The decent thing to do is to pay the legal fees, which were supposed to be GH₵100,000 for my lawyers. We settled on GH₵10,000,” he explained, emphasizing that defamation should not leave victims bearing legal costs.

When asked about the delay, Bullgod stated, “My legal team is working that out. They are on it, and I’m sure they will sort it.” He did not specify a timeline for resolution but expressed confidence in the process.

The case highlights recurring tensions in Ghana’s entertainment industry, where public figures often resort to litigation to address defamation. Out-of-court settlements, while avoiding protracted trials, occasionally face challenges in enforcement, as seen here. Legal experts note that such agreements rely heavily on mutual compliance, with breaches potentially reopening disputes.

Bullgod’s pursuit of accountability underscores broader concerns about reputational damage in an era of rapid information spread. The incident also reflects the delicate balance between free expression and legal responsibility, particularly when unresolved criminal cases, like Okyere’s 2014 murder, remain sensitive. As Ghana’s creative sector grows, stakeholders increasingly advocate for clearer frameworks to manage conflicts and uphold professional integrity.

For now, attention turns to whether the settlement terms will be fully honored, a resolution that could set a precedent for similar cases in the industry.