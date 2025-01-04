Bullgod Advocates for Shifting Ghana’s Election Date to November, Citing Economic Concerns

Artiste manager and entertainment pundit Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, widely known as Bullgod, has urged the Electoral Commission to reconsider the timing of Ghana’s general elections, suggesting that the country move its election date from December to an earlier month, such as November.

Speaking during an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, Bullgod argued that the current December timing negatively impacts investment and economic activities, particularly during the festive season when businesses typically experience a surge in revenue. He explained that elections held in December coincide with holiday spending, and the political atmosphere surrounding the campaigns often distracts from the potential economic benefits of the month.

“I think one of the things we need to consider is shifting the date for elections. There was a rumour somewhere last year that they were going to put it in November,” he remarked, referencing previous discussions on the matter. “So I think we can do November like the Americas or even do it before that. What stops us? It’s just a day.”

Bullgod emphasized that elections in December, while a long-standing tradition, are disruptive to business operations. He pointed out that much of the money typically generated during this time through economic activities could be better utilized without the distractions of election campaigns and the uncertainty that often surrounds the political environment.

“The reason being that it affects investment. There’s a lot of money that comes in during that time,” he added. “Economic activities and holiday spending could be better optimized without the disruptions caused by election-related events.”

He also encouraged greater flexibility in the country’s approach to tradition, suggesting that Ghana should be more adaptable to modern realities. “For me, the constant things in life have changed. We can’t be stuck in our ways unless they look at the revenue December brings to us and say it’s negligible because that timing is some way,” Bullgod noted.

This proposal aligns with previous discussions on the possibility of adjusting the date of elections to improve governance efficiency. In 2016, there were similar conversations about moving elections to November to allow for more time to prepare for government transitions, though logistical challenges ultimately delayed its implementation.

Bullgod’s call to action continues the conversation about how Ghana’s electoral system can evolve to better suit the country’s economic needs and governance processes.