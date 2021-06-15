Unidentified armed men, on Monday attacked a bullion van at about 1130 hours leading to the death of two persons – a policeman and a lady.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mrs Effia Tenge, the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, said the bullion van was on a daily sales collection errand.

She said upon reaching an area called Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra, some unidentified armed men, using about three motorbikes, crossed the van and started firing sporadically.

Mrs Tenge said in the process, two persons were shot and killed instantly; the policeman on escort duty and a lady whose identity the police was yet to verify.

She said the bullion van driver sustained gunshot wounds and had been sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The police said two tellers in the van, however, escaped unhurt.

The weapon of the policeman was also taken away together with an unspecified amount of money, she said.

She said Crime Scene Experts had been invited to process the scene as part of police investigations to get the perpetrators arrested.

“Meanwhile, anyone with information on this incident should contact the Accra Regional Police Command, the nearest Police Station, or call the Police emergency numbers 191 or 18555,” she added.