By Oliver Trust

The Bundesliga’s TSG Hoffenheim has continued its adventurous policy of appointing young newcomers as their head coach.

According to several media reports, the club has agreed on a deal with a rookie coach with a prominent name but little experience in professional football – Sebastian Hoeness.

The 38-year-old son of former Bayern Munich player Dieter Hoeness and nephew of former Bayern president Uli Hoeness is said to have signed a two-year contract. He will leave his job with Bayern’s second team after only 12 months in the third division.

Hoeness took over the job in 2019 and led the club to the third division championship in 2020.

The former offensive midfielder played three games for Hoffenheim’s Bundesliga team in the 2006/2007 season, followed by 63 games for Hertha BSC’s amateur team.

The statistics show that Hoeness was never able to make a big breakthrough as a player, but his short coaching career is an indication of his outstanding quality.

Hoffenheim’s managing director Alexander Rosen regards the deal with a promising but widely unknown coach as a chance to generate fresh ideas within the club’s squad.

The new coach has the opportunity to move up a level and start a career in the top German league.

The close relationship between Hoffenheim’s club owner and SAP co-founder Dietmar Hopp and Bayern’s boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Bavarian icon Uli Hoeness might have been helpful to finalize the deal.

Hoeness junior is expected to sign his contract in the upcoming days. The delay has been caused by Bayern’s attempt to find a suitable replacement.

Reports now speak about Tobias Schweinsteiger as a likely successor. Schweinsteiger is the brother of the 2014 World Cup winner, Bastian.

Sebastian Hoeness attracted attention with Bayern’s amateur team playing a modern style shaped by attacking, possession-based football. The new TSG coach was highly influenced by his time as a youth coach in Leipzig where he worked together with Ralf Rangnick.

Hoeness proved he is open to new strategies meeting the needs of modern football. A 76-60 goal difference speaks for Hoeness’s spectacular and entertaining style of football.

In contrast to his Hoffenheim predecessor Alfred Schreuder, he is expected to play a more open style.

Leaving Bayern gives him the chance to emancipate himself from the Bavarian giant.

He has often spoken about the burden of his prominent name and the effort to convince players and officials only to valuate his daily work and forget about his origin. “I have learned to live with a name not only causing approval,” he once said.

Taking the risk of signing unknown but promising coaching talents is nothing unusual for Hoffenheim.

In 2016 Julian Nagelsmann took over the first team. At the age of 28, the incumbent at RB Leipzig became the youngest coach in the Bundesliga’s history.

The positive experience seems to encourage Hoffenheim to again rely on an inexperienced coach.

Hoeness’ performance at Bayern impressed Hoffenheim’s officials after he managed to win the third division title despite having to deal with a massive amount of games after the season got interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within 35 days, Bayern’s second team posted seven wins in 11 games and jumped from 7th place to tap the table.

Hoeness will embark on his new mission on August 2. Enditem

