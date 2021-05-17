Well renowned entertainment powerhouse, Bunna Empire is making their presence with a new banger titled ‘Bajinotu’.

Translating to ‘’gunshot’’ in Yoruba, ‘Bajinotu’ is Bunna Empire’s warning shot to the music industry. It echos the fast-rising brand’s knack for compelling music and serves as a notice bent to keep rivals on edge.

‘Bajinotu’ features none other than the brand’s very own, Izzik and Nigerian Afro-Pop artist, OOSHA – a collaboration strong enough to seal the deal. The song’s humble production comes seasoned with lofty vocals which add a tier of distinction to that all-familiar Nigerian flavor; one that seems to never get old.