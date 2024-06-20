Bunso Eco Park and Perfect Herbal Hospital Host Health Event for Eid-ul-Adha

In a vibrant celebration of Eid-ul-Adha, Bunso Eco Park and Perfect Herbal Hospital joined forces on June 17, 2024, to host a health walk and medical screening event in Bunso, Eastern Region, Ghana.

The initiative aimed to promote community health and wellness, drawing a diverse crowd of participants eager to engage in physical activity amidst scenic surroundings.

The health walk commenced at the Nsutam Roundabout, leading participants on an invigorating journey culminating at Bunso Eco Park. Alongside the exercise, attendees benefited from comprehensive medical screenings covering vital health checks for conditions including hepatitis, hypertension, diabetes, anemia, and sexually transmitted infections.

Dr. Perfect, CEO of Perfect Herbal Hospital, underscored the importance of regular exercise in bolstering immune systems and overall well-being. He emphasized the value of routine medical check-ups for early detection and effective management of health concerns.

Mr. Kenneth Asare Frempong, Manager of Bunso Eco Park, expressed the park’s commitment to fostering visitor health and happiness. He highlighted the event’s alignment with Eid-ul-Adha and International Father’s Day, emphasizing Bunso Eco Park’s role as a premier destination for leisure and community engagement.

Formerly known as Bunso Arboretum, Bunso Eco Park has evolved since its establishment in 1935 by British pioneers, now standing as a testament to Ghanaian collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism to provide unparalleled recreational experiences.

The event signifies Bunso Eco Park and Perfect Herbal Hospital’s dedication to enhancing community well-being through proactive health initiatives, setting a standard for holistic care and celebration in Ghana’s Eastern Region.