Buobai Landlords, Residents Association worried over encroachment of state lands

Members of the Buobai Landlords and Residents Association have expressed worry over the inability of the Asokore-Mampong Municipal Assembly to stop the continued encroachment of public lands in the area.

The residents say they were appalled by the slow pace of action on the issue, which had been brought to the notice of the assembly on several occasions.

In a petition presented to the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Kennedy Kankam, after a protest march, the residents said the land, which had been the subject of protracted litigation, was a state property earmarked for a hospital project for the people in the area.

They said due to the inaction of the Municipal assembly, some people continue to encroach on the land to the detriment of the health facility, which was supposed to be constructed on the land.

Mr Awudu Gariba, Secretary of the Association told the Ghana News Agency after presenting the petition that, members of the association were worried about the continued silence of the municipal assembly after several appeals and petitions had been presented to it to act on the issue.

He said the land was still being fraudulently manipulated and stolen from the community by some individuals.

Mr Gariba, said the municipal assembly was the highest state authority in the area, and it was important for the Chief Executive to act swiftly to prevent the further encroachment and sale of the land.

He said residents in the area would continue to protest against the encroachment of the land and work to protect it for the benefit of all the people in the community and its environs.

Mr Kennedy Kankam, the MCE, who received the petition, said investigations were ongoing to ascertain the true ownership of the land and promised a broader consultation to help find an amicable solution to the problem.