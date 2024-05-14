Bura Foods feed over 350 women in Akyem Maase

Bura Foods a subsidiary of Gold Coast Nutritional Fund, in collaboration with Maase TV, the Concerned Youth of Akyem Maase, and Marvet Africa, orchestrated a heartwarming celebration on May 12, 2024, amid the Mother’s Day festivities, extending their generous embrace to over 350 cherished women in Akyem Maase, nestled within the Abuakwa South Municipality of Ghana’s Eastern Region.

Against the vibrant backdrop of the Durbar Grounds in Akyem Maase, these radiant women swayed in jubilation to the melodious tunes of the Kings Band, savoring a cornucopia of delectable treats and refreshing beverages.

Amidst the merriment, several exceptional women were honored with citations, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the Maase Community and beyond.

Guiding the proceedings with grace and wisdom, Mrs. Beatrice Nyarkoa Opoku Budu, Director of the National Commission for Civic Education for Abuakwa North, and Chairperson for the occasion, lauded the enduring efforts of all women in nurturing families and fortifying the nation’s foundation. She underscored the shared responsibility of familial stewardship, urging unity in upholding the sanctity of democracy.

Amidst calls for civic duty, Mrs. Beatrice Nyarkoa Opoku Budu cautioned against electoral malpractices, emphasizing the imperative of safeguarding Ghana’s democratic integrity.

Echoing the spirit of communal solidarity, Mr. Lawrence Agyei Larbi, CEO of Bura Foods, illuminated the ethos driving their benevolent gesture, emphasizing the ethos of communal reciprocity. He extolled the indomitable spirit of motherhood, heralding it as the cornerstone of love and harmony.

With a pledge for sustained support, Mr. Lawrence Agyei Larbi implored all philanthropic entities and compassionate individuals to rally behind this noble cause, ensuring its enduring impact.

Gracing the event were esteemed figures including Nana Oforiwaa Obimpeh III, the Akyem Maase Queen Mother, and Mr. Daniel Bedi, Maase Electoral Area NPP Coordinator, alongside the esteemed press corps and the community at large, uniting in celebration and solidarity.