Bureau Secures US$30M in Series B to Combat AI-Powered Fraud

Bureau, a leading risk intelligence platform, has raised $30 million in Series B funding to strengthen its fight against the growing threat of AI-powered fraud, which has cost businesses a staggering $486 billion globally each year.

This funding round, led by Sorenson Capital with participation from PayPal Ventures, Commerce Ventures, GMO Venture Partners, Village Global, Quona Capital, and XYZ Ventures, will accelerate Bureau’s product and geographic expansion as demand for advanced fraud prevention solutions surges worldwide.

Since its last fundraising round, Bureau has experienced significant growth, with revenue increasing threefold. The company is leveraging its proprietary technology powered by Graph Neural Networks to combat sophisticated fraud tactics such as deepfake identities, account takeovers, and payment fraud, which have surged with the rise of AI tools. Bureau’s platform integrates device intelligence, behavioral AI, identity data, and predictive modeling to deliver contextual fraud prevention across the entire customer lifecycle.

Ranjan Reddy, founder and CEO of Bureau, built the company with a personal mission: after falling victim to cyber fraud himself, he sought to transform the way businesses verify digital identities and detect fraud. Reddy’s experience with Qubecell and Boku Identity highlighted the critical need for digital companies to answer the fundamental questions: “Who are you?” and “Can I trust you?” at every stage of the customer journey.

“Bureau stands at the forefront of the fight against digital fraud,” Reddy said, noting that the company’s platform now contains over half a billion identities and behavioral patterns, offering real-time risk intelligence to prevent fraud before it occurs. Unlike traditional fraud-prevention solutions that operate in silos, Bureau’s unified platform seamlessly detects fraud while ensuring minimal disruption to user experience, customer retention, and growth.

Bureau’s unique approach has made it a key player in fraud prevention for sectors such as banking, fintech, gaming, and e-commerce, where it has proven effective in preventing synthetic identity fraud, detecting collusion in gaming platforms, and improving risk profiling for new-to-credit customers. The company’s impact has earned it recognition as a global leader in fraud prevention by Liminal.

The new funding will support two main initiatives: enhancing Bureau’s AI and data capabilities to improve decision efficiency and expanding its reach to new global markets. With a current focus on Asia, Bureau plans to extend its fraud prevention services to additional regions, empowering more businesses worldwide to protect their digital ecosystems from emerging threats.

“In an era where AI-powered fraud threatens the digital economy, Bureau’s focus will remain on improving digital trust by protecting and accelerating customer journeys,” added Reddy. The future of fraud may be AI-powered, but with Bureau, the future of prevention is too.