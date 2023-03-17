Burglary at Association International School; Three Arrested

Three persons have been remanded into police custody for allegedly breaking into an office at Association International School, Airport in Accra.

The three are said to have made away with laptops and their accessories, calculators, and power banks among others.

They are Abdul Wahab Issahaku, a 5o year old scrap dealer, Godstime Joseph Edoho, a 50-year-old unemployed and Michael Awitor, a 50-year-old unemployed.

The three have been charged with abetment of crime.

Awitor has additionally been charged with unlawful entry and stealing.

Awitor pleaded guilty to the charges, but the court has deferred his sentence.

His two accomplices, however, denied the various charges before the court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah.

They are expected to reappear on March 23.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, said the complainant, name withheld, was the Personal Assistant to the head of the Association International School, Airport Residential Area.

It said in the beginning of 2023, the Police gathered information that Issahaku had recruited Edoho and Awitor and allegedly housed them at Achimota for the purposes of stealing expeditions.

The prosecution said based on the information, the Police placed surveillance on the activities of the accused persons.

It said on 23 February, 2023, the complainant went to work and detected that the office of the head of the School had been broken into and ransacked .

She detected that a MacBook Ari Laptop computer valued $2000 and MacBook Pro Laptop computer valued $3,000 and a power bank and chargers, among others belonging to the School had been stolen.

The complainant reported the matter to the Police and Awitor was arrested.

The prosecution said in Awitor’s investigation statements, he confessed committing the crime and led the Police to arrest the other accused persons.

Issahaku and Edoho also admitted the offence, it said.

The prosecution said Issahaku indicated to the Police that he had handed over the stolen items to one Asare, their co-financier.

It said when Issahaku led the Police to Asare’s house, Asare had escaped.