The funeral of the late Alfred Kotey, former WBO Super Bantamweight champion which was supposed to come on this Saturday 29th day of August, 2020 at the Bukom Boxing Arena (Trust Sports Emporium) has been postponed due to circumstances beyond the family control.
The new date will be communicated to the public as soon the family decides. Thanks
GBA Communications
