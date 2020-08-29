Alfred Kotey
Alfred Kotey

The funeral of the late Alfred Kotey, former WBO Super Bantamweight champion which was supposed to come on this Saturday 29th day of August, 2020 at the Bukom Boxing Arena (Trust Sports Emporium) has been postponed due to circumstances beyond the family control.

The new date will be communicated to the public as soon the family decides. Thanks

GBA Communications

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.