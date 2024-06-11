Burkina Faso Ambassador Urges Compatriots in Ghana to Support Homeland

In a recent meeting with the Burkinabe community in Sunyani, H.E. David Kabre, the Burkina Faso Ambassador to Ghana, called on his compatriots to actively support their homeland.

Emphasizing the importance of solidarity, Ambassador Kabre urged the community to respect Ghanaian laws and authorities.

The ambassador’s visit was part of a broader effort to strengthen ties between Burkina Faso and Ghana and explore new business opportunities that could benefit both nations.

During the meeting at the central mosque of Sunyani, Ambassador Kabre sensitized his compatriots to respect the laws and authorities of Ghana.

He specifically urged them to pray for a violence-free election, which he believes is crucial for maintaining peace and stability.

Additionally, he invited the Burkinabe community to support their homeland, which is facing terrorist issues.

The two-day visit by Ambassador Kabre aimed to acquaint himself with the region, mobilize the Burkinabe community to support his country, and explore potential business opportunities beneficial to both countries.

The visit also aimed to reinforce the cooperation between Burkina Faso and Ghana through commercial exchanges.

Before meeting the Burkinabe community, Ambassador Kabre paid a courtesy call to the Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, at the Regional Coordinating Council. During this meeting, he highlighted the longstanding friendship and diplomatic ties between the two countries, emphasizing the need to strengthen these bonds for mutual benefit.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene addressed her concerns regarding the activities of herdsmen from Burkina Faso, who have been accused of destroying farm products in the region.

Ambassador Kabre assured the Regional Minister that he would closely monitor the situation and work towards resolving any issues.

The ambassador also paid a courtesy call to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Sunyani Municipal Assembly, Hon. Ansu Kumi.

The visit by H.E. David Kabre marks a significant step towards reinforcing the relationship between Burkina Faso and Ghana and ensuring that the Burkinabe community in Ghana feels well-supported.