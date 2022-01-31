Burkina Faso books semi-final slot

Burkina Faso has booked a place in the semi-finals of the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon, after beating Tunisia 1-0 in the quarter finals on Saturday.

It was Dango Aboubacar Ouattara’s goal on the stroke of halftime, which secured the much-needed victory for Burkina Faso to book one of the slots for the semi-final in the competition.

Dango Ouattara who was sent off in the closing stages scored on the stroke of halftime to give Kamou Malo’s side the victory against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

The Stallions who were without their talisman and captain Bertrand Traore started brightly at the Omnisports Roumde stadium in Garoua.

Dango broke the deadlock with a neat finish from a swift counter attack. Ibrahim Toure played him through on goal and he cut inside before firing past Bechir.

The Tunisians returned after the break with more determination as they search for the equaliser but Kouakou Koffi made a lot of fantastic saves to deny the north Africans the equalizer.