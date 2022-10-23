Burkina Faso coup Leader Sworn In As President

By
BBC
-
0
Unnamed File
Unnamed File

The young army officer who seized power in Burkina Faso’s latest coup has been sworn in as interim president.

As he took the oath of office, Capt Ibrahim Traoré, 34, promised to win back territory from Islamist militants, and to hold elections in July 2024.

The ceremony was streamed live on the national broadcaster RTB, and you can watch it here:

September’s coup was the second in Burkina Faso in the past eight months.

Thousands have been killed and two million people forced from their homes during the country’s seven-year insurgency.

Source: bbc.com

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here