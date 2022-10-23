Burkina Faso coup Leader Sworn In As President

The young army officer who seized power in Burkina Faso’s latest coup has been sworn in as interim president.

As he took the oath of office, Capt Ibrahim Traoré, 34, promised to win back territory from Islamist militants, and to hold elections in July 2024.

The ceremony was streamed live on the national broadcaster RTB, and you can watch it here:

September’s coup was the second in Burkina Faso in the past eight months.

Thousands have been killed and two million people forced from their homes during the country’s seven-year insurgency.

Source: bbc.com