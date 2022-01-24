Burkina Faso dumps Gabon to book quarter final ticket

The Stallions of Burkina Faso have advanced to the quarter finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

They defeated Gabon 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time to qualify.

Substitute Ismahila scored the all important winning penalty to send the Stallions through following a marathon shoot out.

Kanga, Yannis Yapende and Lloyd Palun missed for Gabon while Saidou Simpore and Abdoul Tapsoba failed to score for Burkina Faso.

The Burkinabes started brightly against Panthers winning a penalty inside 13 minutes in the first knockout match of the tournament.

Forward Issa Kabore won the spot kick following a late challenge from Gabon’s Sidney Obissa. Bertrand Traore fired the resulting penalty against the woodwork with keeper beaten.

Patrice Neveu’s side came close to breaking the deadlock midway through the first when Boupendza’s first time volley inside the Burkinabe box came off Ibrahim Toure.

Traore scored the opener just before the half hour mark to put Burkina Faso ahead with a fine finish from Aboubacar Ouattara’s through ball.

Gabon continued to push searching for the equaliser but Kouakou Koffi denied them.

Gabon’s diminutive midfielder Kanga was instrumental in the Panthers attack as they push forward. The Serbia based star smartly placed in Boupendza from a free kick with the forward firing straight into the Burkinabe defense.

Gabon were reduced to 10 men after the dismissal of defender Sidney Obissa for a second booking on 65 minutes.

With the numerical advantage Burkina Faso controlled the match creating numerous chances but they failed to take them.

Adama Guira scored an own on the stroke of full time to level the score for Gabon. Captain Bruno Ecuele Manga rose high to head a corner which was turned in by Adama to send the match to extra time.