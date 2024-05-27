Burkina Faso Extends Transitional Government by Five Years

Burkina Faso’s transitional government has been given another five-year term starting from July 2, announced Colonel Moussa Diallo, chairman of the organizing committee of the national consultations held on Saturday.

According to the new charter signed by transitional President Ibrahim Traore following the consultations, the head of state will also be able to run in elections at the end of the five-year transition period, reported Radiodiffusion Television du Burkina.

A coup d’état took place in Burkina Faso in September 2022, and Traore was sworn in as transitional president in October 2022.

The initial charter set the duration of the transition at 21 months, due to expire on July 1.