Burkina Faso Imposes Ban on Cereal Exports to Ghana

In a move that has raised concerns among Ghanaian traders, the government of Burkina Faso has officially banned the export of key cereals, including rice, millet, maize, sorghum, and white beans (cowpea), to Ghana.

The directive, which was reiterated in a notice from Burkina Faso’s Foreign Affairs Ministry on February 25, 2025, underscores the ongoing restrictions that were first communicated in 2023 and 2024.

While the specific reasons for the ban remain unclear, the notice emphasized that the prohibition remains in effect, and Ghanaian traders have been urged to comply to avoid potential sanctions. The decision is expected to have significant implications for Ghana, which relies on imports of these staples to supplement local production and meet consumer demand.

The ban has left many Ghanaian traders scrambling to find alternative sources for these essential commodities. Traders who have built their businesses around importing cereals from Burkina Faso now face uncertainty, as the restriction disrupts supply chains and could lead to price increases in Ghana’s markets.

Analysts speculate that Burkina Faso’s decision may be linked to domestic food security concerns, as the country grapples with challenges such as climate change, insecurity, and fluctuating agricultural yields. By restricting exports, Burkina Faso may be aiming to stabilize its own food supply and curb rising prices within its borders.

However, the move has sparked criticism from stakeholders in Ghana, who argue that the ban could exacerbate food shortages and drive up prices in a region already facing economic pressures. “This decision will have a ripple effect on Ghana’s food market,” said one trader. “We need urgent interventions to find alternative sources and prevent a crisis.”

The Ghanaian government has yet to issue an official response to the ban, but industry experts are calling for immediate dialogue between the two nations to address the issue. Some have suggested exploring partnerships with other neighboring countries or investing in local agricultural production to reduce dependence on imports.

As the situation unfolds, traders and consumers alike are bracing for potential disruptions in the supply of these essential cereals. The ban serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in regional trade and the need for stronger collaboration to ensure food security across West Africa.

For now, Ghanaian traders are left with no choice but to adhere to the directive while hoping for a resolution that balances the interests of both nations.

Read the public notice below:

Public Announcement: Ban on Export of Grains and Cereals from Burkina Faso

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration informs the public that the Government of Burkina Faso has imposed a ban on the export of cereals (Rice, Millet, Maize, Sorghum) and White Beans (Cowpen) from its territory.

This directive, first communicated on 19th December 2023, is still in effect as per the reminder issued on 13th November 2024.

Ghanaian traders and businesses involved in importing these goods are advised to comply with this ban to avoid sanctions.

Stakeholders are urged to take note of this important update.