Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Reaffirm Faith in Ghana’s Ports; Visit GPHA Unity TERMINAL

In a significant show of confidence, economic operators from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have reaffirmed their loyalty to Ghana’s ports, despite a fiercely competitive transit market in West Africa.

This commitment was reinforced during a recent courtesy visit by the Shippers’ Councils of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger to the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) in Tema.

The delegation was briefed by the Director of Port of Tema, Sandra Opoku and other management members on the GPHA’s initiatives to enhance and expand transit business through Ghana’s ports.

“Our transit customers have been an important part of our trade for a long time, and we always want to open our doors to them to ensure that they get the best of facilities that we can offer,” the Director of Port emphasized.

The delegation paid a visit to the modern GPHA Unity Terminal which is being considered to serve transit operations in Ghana.

This visit underscores Ghana’s strategic position as a hub for transit trade in West Africa.

The Director General of the Nigerien Council of Public Transport Users, Colonel Ibrahim Souley, speaking on their behalf, was hopeful for the positive outcomes that the GPHA Unity Terminal may present to the transit trade.

“Our mission is targeted at prospecting the possibilities of establishing a stronger relationship with the Port of Tema and seizing opportunities for our economic operators. The presentation done by GPHA showed the various opportunities as well as facilities available to effectively handle transit cargo for landlocked countries which are Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger,” he said.

He added that evidently, the Port of Tema is putting in efforts to provide excellent transit business “and we are particularly impressed.”.