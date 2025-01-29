Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger’s ECOWAS Withdrawal Takes Effect

The withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) officially became effective on January 29, 2024.

While this marks a significant shift in the relationship between these nations and the regional bloc, ECOWAS has called for continued cooperation in key areas during this transition period.

In a move aimed at minimizing disruption to the daily lives of citizens and businesses, ECOWAS has outlined measures that ensure the ongoing recognition of ECOWAS passports and identity cards from the three countries. Citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger will continue to benefit from the right to visa-free movement, residence, and establishment, in accordance with ECOWAS protocols. Additionally, goods and services originating from these countries will still be treated in line with the bloc’s Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and investment policies.

While the departure of these three countries from ECOWAS signals a shift in regional dynamics, the ECOWAS Commission has made it clear that efforts to engage with the affected nations will continue. Discussions will take place to determine the future modalities of cooperation between ECOWAS and these countries. This approach reflects the bloc’s commitment to maintaining stability and solidarity, despite the political challenges posed by the withdrawals.

These measures are set to remain in place until further notice, ensuring that the withdrawal does not immediately disrupt economic and social ties between ECOWAS member states. As the situation evolves, the focus remains on finding a constructive path forward that balances the interests of both the remaining and withdrawn member states.