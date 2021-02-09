Two out of six suspected armed robbers who allegedly raided the Leo market in Burkina Faso had been arrested by Police in Tumu.

DSP Kumpe Gbele the Sissala East Municipal Police commander told the Ghana News Agency in Tumu that, it was through collaboration with their sister neighbours that led to the arrests.

He said on February 06, 2021 at 2000 hours, the Police in Tumu received information from the Leo Police in the Republic of Burkina Faso that six men armed with AK 47 rifles on board three motorbikes, attacked traders at Leo market and robbed them of an unspecified amount of money and escaped towards Tumu.

He said upon receiving the information the Tumu Police, they chased the suspects to Mwanduanu, about 38 kilometres from Tumu where they managed to escape into the bush.

Mr Gbele said later in the night, suspects Bolly Garibu Buriyama 29 and Kudugu Bandei 38, both herdsmen on board a motorbike suspected to be part of the suspects were arrested at a Snap Check Point at Lawra, where a search on them uncovered some cash being the sum of CFA 6,300, GHC 3,600 and a mask.

The Police further said on Monday that Kudugu Bandei was identified by some of his victims at Tumu as a member of the suspects who robbed them at the market, which is patronized by Ghanaians from Tumu, Gwollu, Wa, Techiman, Kumasi, Sunyani among other towns.

The two suspects have since been handed over to the Immigration Service who has handed them over to Burkina Faso security agencies.