Vaccines
Burkina Faso’s government has announced to mobilize 4,000 doses of anthrax vaccines for free immunization to curb the spread of the disease in the country.

On January 22, Burkina Faso confirmed the outbreak of anthrax disease in Gueguere commune, Ioba province in southwest of the country.

The statement reported the disease has devastated livestock and caused the death of two people after the consumption of infected animals. Enditem

