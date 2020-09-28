Development assistance to Burkina Faso amounted to 907 billion CFA francs (almost 1.55 billion U.S. dollars) over 2019, the country’s Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a 2019 review issued on Saturday night.

The number represents a 4-percent increase from last year, according to the review.

The top ten partners were the World Bank Group, the United Nations, the Global Fund, the European Union, the Islamic Development Bank, Germany, the United States, France, Sweden and the African Development Bank.

Ministry Delegate for Territory Management Pauline Zoure said 65.6 percent of the resources were in the form of grants.

She added that the grants were channeled primarily to sectors including health, agriculture, environment, water supply, employment and education.