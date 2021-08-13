Burkina Faso says 17 terrorists killed in Sahel region

A total of 22 people, including 17 terrorists and 5 defence volunteers, were killed in a clash on Tuesday in the Sahel region in Burkina Faso, an official statement said Wednesday.

The army auxiliaries, Volunteers for the Defence of the Motherland (VDP), repelled an attack on their camp in Bilakoka, Gorgadji commune in the Sahel, by unidentified gunmen that came on over 20 motorbikes.

The statement said 17 terrorists were neutralized while 5 VDP members lost their lives, during the riposte.

Security in Burkina Faso has worsened since 2015, with terrorist attacks killing more than 1,000 people and displacing over 1 million others. Enditem