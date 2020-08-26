Installation using Mammoet’s jacking and skidding systems
1,400km transportation completed across remote route not suited to heavy cargo

By 2021, Burkina Faso seeks to increase electricity access from 20% to 80%, as part of its National Plan for Economic and Social Development. A key phase of this plan was an upgrade to Kossodo thermal power plant project, which would provide an additional 50MW capacity; strengthening the production capacities of the national network.

Equipment arrived at the site
Transporting engines across two countries
Receiving components in Takoradi port
