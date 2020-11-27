Burkina Faso’s incumbent president Roch Marc Christian Kabore has won the November 22 presidential election and secured a second term of office, provisional results released on Thursday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) showed.

Kabore garnered 1,654,982 votes, or 57.87 percent of the total valid votes cast in the first round of the presidential election.

“Personally, I take it as a trust mark that I receive with humility but also with commitment and determination in in the common fight for a Burkina of peace, progress and a shared prosperity for all Burkina people”, he tweeted on Thursday.

In power since 2015 in the terrorist attack plagued country, Kabore was seeking a second term and has faced twelve candidates from the opposition in a combined presidential and parliamentary election held on November 22 in Burkina Faso.

He came well ahead of the closest rival Eddie Komboigo of Congress for Democracy and Progres (CDP) who obtained 442,742 votes, or 15.48 percent of total valid votes cast.

Opposition leader Zehirin Diabre ranked third, garnering 356,388 votes, or 12.46 percent of total votes cast.

Final results will be proclaimed by the Constitutional Court within 15 days.

About 10,000 national and international observers have witnessed the electoral process, of which 80 deployed by the Economic community of West African States (ECOWAS).