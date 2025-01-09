Burkina Faso’s Leader Ibrahim Traoré Receives Warm Reception at Ghana’s Inauguration

On January 7, 2025, during the official inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama for his second term, a notable moment occurred when Ibrahim Traoré, the military leader of Burkina Faso, stepped onto the stage to offer his congratulations.

His appearance was met with overwhelming enthusiasm as the crowd at Accra’s Black Star Square erupted into loud cheers and applause.

The applause intensified when Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, introduced Traoré, reflecting the military leader’s popularity and the strong regional ties between Ghana and Burkina Faso. The excitement wasn’t limited to the event itself. Social media quickly buzzed with praise for Traoré, and the hashtag #IbrahimTraoré trended prominently, further emphasizing the warm reception he received.

After the ceremony, President Mahama, clearly amused by the crowd’s reaction, shared a lighthearted moment with Traoré. “You can also see how popular Mr. President [Ibrahim Traoré] is in Ghana when he was introduced at the Black Star Square. He got the biggest applause,” Mahama remarked, highlighting the strong admiration Traoré commands among Ghanaians.

This moment showcased not only the solidarity between the two nations but also the growing stature of Traoré within West Africa’s political landscape.

Watch the video below: