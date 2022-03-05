Burkina Faso’s president signs transition charter

The transition charter was signed on Tuesday by Burkina Faso’s President Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba in the capital Ouagadougou, the national news agency AIB reported.

The charter sets a period of three years of transition and specifies that neither the president, nor the prime minister, nor the president of parliament will be able to take part in the elections which will end the transition period, specifies the AIB.

A government made up of 25 ministers and a 71-member parliament will established, according to the same source.

The charter specifies that the missions of the transition are among others the fight against terrorism, the restoration of territorial integrity, the response to the humanitarian crisis for a period of 36 months. Enditem

