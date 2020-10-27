Burkina Faso’s president voiced concerns about the unrest in the run-up to the presidential election in Cote d’Ivoire, in an interview broadcasted Sunday by the national television RTB in the capital Ouagadougou.

Tense situation has been reported in Cote d’Ivoire ahead of the presidential election scheduled for Oct. 31.

Calling for a peaceful presidential election in the neighbouring country, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore said a crisis is neither good for Burkina Faso nor for Cote d’Ivoire.

Burkina Faso's president said millions of Burkina Faso nationals live in that country.