Burkina Faso ruling party People’s Movement for Progress has grasped 56 seats out of 127 at stake at the general election held on November 22, provisional results released by the election organizing body CENI showed.

The Congress for Democracy and Progress (CDP) of former president Blaise Compaore drove from power by uprising in October 2014, came second with 20 seats.

Also, the New Time for Democracy and Union for Progress and Change garnered 13 and 12 seats respectively.

The victory of the ruling party reinforces Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Christian Kabore who has secured a second term of office by wining the presidential election held on November 22 with 57.87 percent of the total valid votes cast.

To achieve a confortable majority at the National Assembly, the People’s Movement for Progress will make with the support of the allied such as New Time for Democracy with 13 seats, Union for Rebirth Sankarist Movement with 5 seats and Party for Development and Change with 3 seats.

In total, 10,652 candidates were in competition for 127 parliamentarian seats during the general and presidential combined elections held on November 22.