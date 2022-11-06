Burkina Faso’s transitional president makes visit to Mali

Burkina Faso’s transitional president Ibrahim Traore made a few-hour official visit to Bamako on Wednesday. He was greeted at Bamako international airport by his Malian counterpart Assimi Goita.

The strengthening of cooperation, particularly in the fight against terrorism, was high on the agenda of the discussions between the two transition presidents, Malian and Burkinabe diplomatic sources said.

Captain Ibrahim Traore made the trip with his Minister of Defense and Veterans, Kassoum Coulibaly, and the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, David Kabre.

“With a view to improving the security of our respective populations, Captain Ibrahim Traore and I had fruitful exchanges this afternoon focusing on the major challenges that impact the peace and stability of our states,” Colonel Assimi Goita assured on twitter.

“I was welcomed by Colonel Assimi Goita, the Malian head of state, as part of a friendship visit aimed at strengthening cooperation between our two countries, especially in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel,” Captain Ibrahim Traore tweeted.

Ibrahim Traore was sworn in as Burkina Faso’s transitional president on Oct. 10 by the country’s Constitutional Council. Enditem