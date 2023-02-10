Burkina Shippers Council Outdoor Office Complex In Tema

The Headquarters of the Burkina Shippers Council also known as the CBC in Ghana has been inaugurated in Tema which will serve as the administrative centre for the Council’s activities in Ghana.

The 3-storey ultramodern office complex situated within the Tema Port enclave is expected to boost trade and transport facilitation related to the transit business between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

The commissioning ceremony brought together government officials and shipping sector stakeholders from both countries.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Ghana Rep for the Burkina Faso Shippers Council, Denise Bado thanked all actors responsible for the completion of the project.

The Director of Port, Tema, Sandra Opoku assured that the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority will continuously enhance all measures that will sustain and prosper the transit trade.

She said, “we began with the provision of lands to the transit representatives to build offices and warehouses to support their administrative and operational activities. In our bid to reduce the cost of doing business in our ports, especially for our transit customers, rebates are granted on our cargo volumes and 21 days rent-free for all transit cargo. We have also automated our ports processes to reduce delays.”

The Board Chairman of the Burkina Shippers Council, Al Hassane Sienou, said the construction of the building is part of a vast infrastructural program embarked on by the governing body of the CBC through its strategic development plan of 2014-2018.

Deputy Transport Minister, Frederick Obeng Adom called for strengthened collaboration towards the shared objectives of both countries. He said such an initiative feeds into the objective of the African Continental Free Trade Area which seeks to also reduce poverty and share prosperity between member countries.

According to the Minister for Transport for Burkina Faso, Roland Somda, the edifice will enhance the Burkina Faso Shippers Council operations and help it deliver on its mandate.

This mandate he says includes ensuring regular supply of products, goods and various commodities to Burkina Faso in the best conditions of cost, speed and security, assisting shippers and protect their interest, contributing to the competitiveness of the Burkinabe export products on the International market, undertaking all studies and research in the field of transport for the benefit of shippers and the national economy and to ensure the implementation of measures taken by the state to rationalise the transport and logistics chain.