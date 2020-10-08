A 43-year-old man of Burkinabe Nationality has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his German girlfriend and her 13 year-old-daughter at their residence in Kokrobite, Accra.

A Statement from the Police said the Burkinabe is also under investigation for secretly burying the two at the bushy area of the compound of their residence.

Police say neighbours have indicated that the three had been living together since January this year, until the sudden disappearance of the two.

According to the statement, a strong stench from the neighbourhood and obvious absence of the woman and her daughter prompted neighbours to lodge a complaint with the Police at Kokrobite leading to the discovery of the bodies of the deceased.

Police say an exhumation order from Court is being executed for the bodies to be exhumed to undergo autopsy as part of investigation.