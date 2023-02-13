Burkinabes who fled to Ghana due to extremist activities returns home

The inhabitants of Burkina Faso who fled to Ghana have reportedly returned, according to Tahiru Issahaku Ahmed, Chief Executive for the Bawku West Municipal Assembly in the Upper East Region.

Following attacks by alleged terrorists and militants in their home country, more than 4,000 Burkinabes fled to Ghana in search of safety.

In the Bawku West Municipality, they sought safety in places like Kperigu, Natinga, and other communities.

The MCE informed Citi News of the development and stated that Burkina Faso has returned to calm, which is why the immigrants have decided to return.

“Those who came from Burkina Faso are now returning because the situation is peaceful. Because of jihadist activity in Burkina Faso, some individuals fled and arrived in Bawku West, especially in my district. They are the ones who have departed; very few remain. Tahiru Issahaku Ahmed stated, “I used to have around 4,058 of them coming into my municipality, but now I have about 195 of them.

Due to the actions of violent extremists, refugees from the neighboring Burkina Faso were compelled to leave the nation.

Recent violent extremist activities in Burkina Faso resulted in the deaths of several Burkinabes.

Later, many who fled took refuge at Sapelega, which is located in the Bawku West Municipality.

They took up residence in unfinished buildings within the municipality.