Burna Boy and Black Sherif tops Spotify’s most streamed songs chart in Ghana

Nigeria’s music superstar Burna Boy leads the chart for most streamed songs in Ghana in 2022.

He is followed by rising Ghanaian global music star Black Sherif, who has had an amazing music career thus far.

Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie, placed fifth on the chart, with the likes of Davido, Wizkid, and Kwesi Arthur all in the top 10 category.

Interestingly, Nigeria’s Ayra Starr tops the most streamed female artiste in Ghana on the Spotify streaming platform, and she is closely followed by Grammy-nominated Tems.

Ghana’s female songstress Gyakie is third on the list, and she is the only Ghanaian female artiste in the top 10.

Spotify’s 2022 analysis revealed that the local consumption of Ghanaian music has increased by 193% year on year from 2021 to 2022.

List of most streamed artistes:

1. Burna Boy

2. Black Sherif

3. Drake

4. Asake

5. Sarkodie

6. Kwesi Arthur

7. Fireboy DML

8. Davido

9. Lil Baby

10. Wizkid

Most streamed female artistes:

1. Ayra Starr

2. Tems

3. Gyakie

4. Darkoo

5. Rihanna

6. Adele

7. Beyonce

8. Nicki Minaj

9. Teni

10. Doja