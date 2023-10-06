Burna Boy shows love to market women of Makola

Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy has demonstrated love to some market women of Makola market in Accra after they created a video for his “City Boys” song.

The dance video posted on TikTok a few weeks ago has garnered more than 3.7 million video views as social media users expressed their delight about the dance moves of the market women.

The Official Starter, who created this video, engaged these market women to create this unique and heartwarming video, which has gone viral.

The award-winning Grammy musician took to his Instagram page to express his gratitude to the market women and purchased a billboard space in the heart of the Accra Central Business District.

The billboard has this inscription on it: “Burnaboy loves the market women from the happy town project.”

The song City Boys is a part of his hit album “I Told Them” with singles like “Tested”, “Approved” and “Trusted” which are topping charts across the world.