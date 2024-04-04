Burundi Becomes 30th African Country To Sign Pan African Constitution, Convention Advancing ICT

The Republic of Burundi has this morning at the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, deposited instruments of ratification of the Constitution and Convention of the ATU.

This development means that 30 out of the 52 African countries ATU represents, have now ratified or acceded to the Union’s Constitution and Convention which was initially signed by ATU Member States in 1999 and revised in 2014.

Following this ratification, the Ambassador of Burundi to Kenya, Ms. Evelyne Habonimana, expressed her enthusiasm. “Burundi recognizes the pivotal role of the ATU in facilitating collaborations that are important for technological advancements and promoting connectivity for the benefit of all African countries. We look forward to contributing to the realization of the Union’s goals for a digitally inclusive Africa,” she said.

ATU which also serves 56 Associate Members comprising ICT operators, extends exclusive benefits to countries that have ratified its foundational instruments. These advantages include full engagement in all Union activities, meetings, and conferences, the eligibility to run for or right to vote in elections within the Union’s Permanent Organs, as well as the opportunity to nominate candidates for elective roles.

The ATU Secretary General, Mr. John OMO speaking from Union headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, welcomed Burundi’s decision to ratify the instruments and encouraged other Member States yet to do so to expedite the process, stressing the importance of full participation to drive progress in telecommunications and ICT across Africa.

“Burundi’s ratification of the ATU Constitution is a reminder that no country can thrive alone in today’s interconnected world. We have a great opportunity, uniting under the ATU, to leverage our collective strengths to drive innovation and ensure digital inclusion for all Africans,” said Mr. Omo.

Other countries that have recently signed the instruments include Botswana, Cape Verde, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal, and Togo.