The Burundian government on Tuesday handed over 11 combatants of a Rwandan rebel group, the National Liberation Front (FLN) to Rwanda, according to the public broadcaster Rwanda Television.

The rebels were captured in the last four months with the support of the East African Community and the Joint Verification Mechanism operating alongside the borders of the countries in the Great Lakes Region.

FLN is a military wing of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change founded by Rwandan terror convict Paul Rusesabagina, who was made famous by the film “Hotel Rwanda,” where he was portrayed to have saved over 1,000 ethnic Tutsi victims during the 1994 Rwandan Genocide against the Tutsi, which claimed over one million lives.

Rwandan High Court Special Chamber for International and Cross-border Crimes in the capital city Kigali, sentenced last month Rusesabagina to 25 years in prison after finding him guilty of terror-related charges. Enditem