Burundi to host 5th edition of EAC Arts, Culture Festival

Preparations are in high gear for the 5th edition of the East African Community (EAC) Arts and Culture Festival scheduled for Sept. 4 to Sept. 12 in the Burundi capital Bujumbura, the EAC said in a statement late Thursday.

The EAC statement, issued by its headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha, said the main objective of the festival is to promote regional socio-cultural integration through arts and culture by providing a regional platform to showcase culture as a prime driver of EAC integration.

The festival is themed “Harnessing cultural resources to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in the EAC”.

The EAC deputy secretary general in charge of the Productive and Social sectors, Christophe Bazivamo, reaffirmed the readiness of Burundi to deliver a successful festival and underscored the significance of the festival as a platform for fostering regional socio-cultural integration in East Africa.

He said the festival was aimed at promoting unity in diversity, sharing cross-cultural experiences and dialogues, cultural exchanges in addition to celebrating the rich and diverse cultures and heritage of the people of East Africa.

“I urge EAC member states to use the festival to promote economic growth and revival of the tourism industry in the regional integration,” said Bazivamo.

The EAC member states are Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda.