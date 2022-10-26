Burundi to set up agency to promote competition, consumer welfare

Burundi is on the verge of setting up a national competition agency aimed at encouraging competition and enhancing consumer welfare in the country, the East African Community (EAC) said in a statement Monday.

The statement issued by the EAC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha said the announcement of setting up the agency was made by Burundi’s Minister for Trade, Transport, Industry and Tourism Marie Chantal Nijimbere when she met the EAC Registrar of Competition Authority (EACA) Lillian Mukoronia in Bujumbura, the economic capital of Burundi.

Mukoronia said the EACA was committed to assisting Burundi to establish the national competition agency, adding that the agency would play a critical role in promoting the development of fairness in regional markets and ensuring that intra-regional trade is not undermined by anti-competitive arrangements, said the statement.

The EACA Registrar was in Burundi for a three-day mission to conduct capacity building and technical assistance to facilitate the setting up of the national competition agency, said the statement.

Burundi is a member of the EAC, together with Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda. Enditem