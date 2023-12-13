Burundi’s president appoints new electoral commission

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye on Monday signed a decree appointing new members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) mandated to plan and organize the East African country’s 2025 and 2027 elections.

The decree, signed and published on Monday, shows a list of seven officials who have been designated to plan, prepare and organize parliamentary and local elections in 2025 and presidential elections in 2027.

Last week, the Burundian parliament approved the list proposed by Ndayishimiye.

Prosper Ntahorwamiye is the CENI chairperson.