Bury all differences to retain power in 2024 – NPP supporters urged

Mr Patrick Alex Fosu, an aspiring constituency chairman of Agona West, has admonished supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to bury their differences to enable the Party to win the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said working as a team from the constituency to the regional and national levels was essential to improving the Party’s fortunes in the elections.

Speaking to journalists after his vetting with three others to contest the position, Mr Fosu said the party stood tall to retaining power in 2024 but members needed to learn how to forgive and forget to move forward.

He said his utmost objective for the chairmanship was to ensure unity of purpose among the supporters as the many factions in the party bled disunity and hatred.

Due to those internal wrangling the votes of the party in the Agona West Constituency had dwindled and there was the need for a visionary leader to bring unity and increase the votes in the elections.

Mr Fosu is contesting the position with three others: Mr Philip Morgan Wright, Mr George Sarfo, and Alhaji Gibrin Tanko.

Thirty three contestants have submitted their nomination forms to contest 10 various positions in the constituency.

At the end of the balloting for placement on the ballot paper Mr Fosu picked number four.

He said if given the nod, would rebrand the party from the polling stations to the constituency level and ensure the electoral areas were provided with offices and with solid structures at the grassroots the party would become more attractive to the electorates.

Mr Fosu said the elections were a contest of ideas and not to wage war to break down the structures of the party adding that the “Breaking the Eight” should not be a mere slogan but must be commensurate with hard work.

He urged the delegates to vote for a chairman who was affable, honest, humble, dedicated, competent and hard working to help break the eight and retain power in 2024.