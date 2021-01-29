Three people were killed and four others seriously injured when an 18-seater bus on Thursday overturned in Nigeria’s southeastern state of Ebonyi, police said.

Loveth Odah, the state’s police spokeswoman, told Xinhua that the bus was reported to have lost a tire while running at top speed.

The injured are currently being treated in a hospital, Odah added.

Investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

Road accidents are quite frequent in Nigeria mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles, and reckless driving. Enditem